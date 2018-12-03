English

By Opta
Simona Halep scheduled to play in Sydney
Syndey, Dec 3: Simona Halep has joined the field for the WTA Sydney International next month.

A back injury curtailed the world number one's 2018 season and ensured she missed the WTA Finals in October.

However, Halep is set to join the likes of Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in Sydney as she steps up her preparation for the 2019 Australian Open.

A tweet from the Sydney International's official account confirmed Halep as part of the field.

The Romanian enjoyed a major breakthrough this year when she won the French Open, and will look to go one better in Melbourne having lost last to Caroline Wozniacki in this year's final.

Last month, it was announced that Halep will not be coached by Darren Cahill from next season, with the Australian citing "family reasons" for his decision.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 17:40 [IST]
