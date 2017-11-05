Sock clinches last London spot with Paris triumph

Paris, November 5: Unheralded American Jack Sock clinched the last spot in the ATP Tour finals when he beat Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to win the Paris Masters title.

The 16th-seeded Sock, 25, became the first American to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 1999.

Sock, who started the week in 24th position in the Race to London, needed to win the title to leapfrog Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta into eighth place.

He did just that with a solid performance, wearing down the defence of world No. 77 Krajinovic.

☑️ 1st Masters 1000 title

☑️ 1st #NittoATPFinals berth

☑️ Break into @emirates Top 10



Sock wins the Paris 🏆



➡️ https://t.co/9MgFfSw1DA pic.twitter.com/A7Shabw7PZ — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 5, 2017

Sock won his first two service games to love but ran into a spot of bother in the sixth game. He served and volleyed to save a break point but a double fault handed Krajinovic a break and a 4-2 lead.

The American broke straight back but a fine forehand earned the Serb a set point and Sock made a mess of another forehand as his opponent, who defended well, took the lead.

Krajinovic, however, lost his focus and a forehand error gave Sock an early break in the second set. The Serb fell 4-1 down and could only break back once, Sock levelling for one-set all.

The momentum had shifted and Sock, who will finish the year as the American number one for the first time, raced through the deciding set to claim his maiden Masters title.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic David Goffin, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov are the other players to have made the cut for elite eight-man tournament to be held from November 12 to 19 at the 02 Arena in London.

World No.1 Nadal, who pulled out midway through the Paris Masters is a doubdtful starter though.