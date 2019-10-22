English
Spring in Federer's step as he makes winning start to bid for 10th Swiss title

By
Roger Federer

Basel, October 22: Roger Federer was delighted to find a "good spring in my step" as he cruised into the second round of the Swiss Indoors Basel with a 21st successive victory at the event.

A nine-time winner in his home city, Federer overcame qualifier Peter Gojowczyk with ease in 53 minutes on court, making 34 winners in a 6-2 6-1 triumph.

It was the 1,500th match on the ATP Tour for Federer but he showed no signs of either fatigue or rustiness in a routine win.

"I thought the match was good," he said in quotes published on the ATP Tour's website.

"I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball. Didn't take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive.

“(I) knew of the danger playing Peter, especially indoors. He had a great couple of qualifying matches, so I knew he'd be tough, especially (because) he beat (Ivo) Karlovic easy, who serves great."

Elsewhere in Switzerland, eighth seed Benoit Paire was knocked out by wildcard Henri Laaksonen, who won 6-3 7-5, while Jan-Lennard Struff and Alex de Minaur advanced.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
