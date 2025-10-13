Srishti Kiran: India's Rising Tennis Star Prepares For US Junior Circuit Challenges Srishti Kiran, a 13-year-old tennis prodigy from Bengaluru, aims to excel in the US junior circuit, including the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl this December. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 18:51 [IST]

At just 13, Srishti Kiran is emerging as a promising tennis talent from India. She ranks 16th in the country's U-14 Girls category and is gearing up for a significant challenge. This December, she will participate in several tournaments in the United States, including the renowned Junior Orange Bowl in Florida.

Srishti's journey began at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bengaluru when she was only four and a half years old. She fondly recalls her first tennis class, where she was shorter than the net but instantly fell in love with the sport. "My earliest memory at KSLTA was coming for my first tennis class. I was shorter than the net, holding a racket, but I loved it right away," she shared.

Her talent was evident early on when she became the youngest player to win consecutive All India Tennis Association (AITA) U-10 Championships. The support from KSLTA has been pivotal in her development, providing both training and a nurturing environment. "KSLTA has supported me a lot, especially Sunil Yajaman Sir (Hon. Jt. Secretary, KSLTA). And everybody here has supported me in some way or the other. It really felt like home," she expressed.

Srishti played a crucial role in India's victory at the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Girls' Team Championship in 2023, where she remained unbeaten. Her impressive performance caught attention beyond Asia, leading to an opportunity to train at RPS Academy in Florida under Gabe Jaramillo's mentorship.

Training abroad means sacrifices for Srishti, who misses her family and Bengaluru's comforts. "The most challenging part has been staying away from home, missing my mom and Bengaluru. I just cope by calling her whenever I can. But I really miss the food, the people, the weather of course," she admitted.

Despite these challenges, Srishti embraces them as necessary steps towards success. "Without sacrifices, you cannot become a good player," she affirmed. Her coach Gabe's advice to stay focused regardless of circumstances resonates with her deeply.

Aspiring for Greatness

Srishti draws inspiration from American tennis star Coco Gauff due to their similar playing styles. "From the way she hits to the way she moves, my game really matched with hers. I really admire and learn from her," Srishti noted.

Looking ahead, Srishti aims to excel at upcoming tournaments like the Junior Orange Bowl and IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida this year. Her long-term aspirations are ambitious yet clear: "In 10 years, I aim to be World No. 1, winning an Olympic medal and lifting a Grand Slam for my country is my ultimate vision," she declared.

Internationally representing India since age 10, Srishti credits her progress to unwavering support from parents and mentors both locally and abroad. With gratitude towards all who believed in her potential, she continues striving towards excellence on court.