Stephens qualifies for WTA Finals as Svitolina sits out Kremlin Cup

Singapore, October 14: Sloane Stephens has qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore after it was confirmed Elina Svitolina will not play a tournament in the coming week.

French Open finalist Stephens is sixth in the Race to Singapore standings, just ahead of Svitolina, whose qualification now depends on how others perform at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Svitolina's absence sees the American secure her place and she must now hope one of Karolina Pliskova and Kiki Bertens fails to make the semi-finals in Russia.

World number five Svitolina and Pliskova are currently in seventh and eighth spot respectively to reach the season-ending tournament.

Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki and now Stephens have already booked their places.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
