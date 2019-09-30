English
Sumit Nagal wins title at ATP Challenger, achieves career-best ranking of 135

By
Sumit Nagal

Buenos Aires, September 30: India's Sumit Nagal secured a straight-set win over home favourite Facundo Bognis to claim the men's singles title at the USD 54,160 ATP Challenger Tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 22-year-old, seeded seventh, outclassed 8th seed Bognis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 37 minutes to win the title, which was Sumit's second Challenger title, following the triumph in the Bengaluru Challenger event in 2017.

"Brilliant performance @nagalsumit and I extend hearty Congratulations on Winning ATP Buenos Aires Challenger Title. Sumit Nagal will enter Top 135 in Rankings!," Sport minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

Last month, Nagal grabbed headlines when he made his grand slam debut and much for his spirited display against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Following that, Nagal then made it to the final of Banja Luka Challenger in September where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the summit clash. And the run has seen the talented youngster from Haryana climb up 26 spots to achieve a career-best ranking of 135 on Monday (September 30).

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
