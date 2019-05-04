Teichmann beats Muchova to claim first WTA title

Teichmann, ranked 146 in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes on Saturday to disappoint the crowd, who were backing home favourite Muchova.

The 21-year-old champion also beat a Czech star in the semi-final, topping Barbora Strycova on Friday.

Teichmann needed six set points before taking the opener in a tense tie-break, but only needed one match point to win it in the third after wildcard Muchova – also playing her first WTA final – had hit back in the second.

"I'm just speechless, honestly. I just fought and fought. It was a great battle and I'm just relieved that it's done," said Switzerland's Teichmann after Saturday's triumph.

"I'm exhausted, but Kaja played a great match as well. I knew it was going to be a battle, but in the end, one has to win."

There have now been 20 different winners in the 21 WTA Tour events so far this season.