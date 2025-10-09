Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli given clear conditions for ODI Selection for 2026, Participation is Must in.....

WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

PKL 2025: Time Over or Not? Decision Reversal, Confusion! Stopwatch Controversy as Bengal Warriorz edge out Dabang Delhi

Tennis Premier League Auction: Complete Buy List, Price Details; Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Bollipalli Fetch Top Bids By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 21:05 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Mumbai, Oct 9: The Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 auction in Mumbai turned into a showcase of high-stakes strategy and marquee signings as franchises spent heavily to build balanced squads ahead of the December 9-14 tournament at Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tennis greats - Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza - were on hand as co-founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain watched franchises fight for top talent.

The headline news from the auction was the premium paid for doubles specialists. Sriram Balaji (Gurgaon Grand Slammers) and Rithvik Bollipalli (Chennai Smashers) drew the joint top bids of INR 12 lakh each, underscoring the growing value franchises place on proven doubles match-winners in the TPL format.

TPL Season 7 marquee buys and notable signings

Sofia Costoulas (GS Delhi Aces): won after a tense bidding battle for INR 11 lakh, adding youth and power to Tomas Martin Etcheverry's side.

Carole Monnet (Hyderabad Strikers): snapped up for INR 10.60 lakh as defending champions strengthened their singles options.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (SG Pipers Bengaluru): India's form player and recent Billie Jean King Cup standout, bought for INR 8.60 lakh.

Ramkumar Ramanathan (SG Pipers Bengaluru): secured at INR 7.20 lakh, bringing experience to the men's lineup.

Nuria Brancaccio (Gujarat Panthers): acquired for INR 10 lakh to bolster the Panthers' singles depth.

TPL Season 7 Auction — Full list of players bought (confirmed prices) Team Player Category Price (INR) Hyderabad Strikers Arthur Rinderknech Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Hyderabad Strikers Carole Monnet Women's player INR 10.60 lakh Hyderabad Strikers Vishnu Vardhan Men's player INR 6.00 lakh SG Pipers Bengaluru Rohan Bopanna Marquee Marquee price not disclosed SG Pipers Bengaluru Shrivalli Bhamidipaty Women's player INR 8.60 lakh SG Pipers Bengaluru Ramkumar Ramanathan Men's player INR 7.20 lakh Chennai Smashers Dalibor Svrcina Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Chennai Smashers Irina Bara Women's player INR 6.00 lakh Chennai Smashers Rithvik Bollipalli Men's player INR 12.00 lakh Yash Mumbai Eagles Damir Dzhumhur Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Yash Mumbai Eagles Mariam Bolkvadze Women's player INR 6.00 lakh Yash Mumbai Eagles Niki Poonacha Men's player INR 6.00 lakh Gurgaon Grand Slammers Corentin Moutet Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Gurgaon Grand Slammers Nuria Parrizas Diaz Women's player INR 6.00 lakh Gurgaon Grand Slammers Sriram Balaji Men's player INR 12.00 lakh GS Delhi Aces Tomas Martin Etcheverry Marquee Marquee price not disclosed GS Delhi Aces Sofia Costoulas Women's player INR 11.00 lakh GS Delhi Aces Jeevan Neduncheziyan Men's player (doubles specialist) INR 6.00 lakh Rajasthan Rangers Luciano Darderi Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Rajasthan Rangers Anastasia Gasanova Women's player INR 6.00 lakh Rajasthan Rangers Dhakshineswar Suresh Men's player INR 7.50 lakh Gujarat Panthers Alexandre Muller Marquee Marquee price not disclosed Gujarat Panthers Nuria Brancaccio Women's player INR 10.00 lakh Gujarat Panthers Anirudh Chandrasekhar Men's player INR 7.00 lakh Note: Table shows players and confirmed bid amounts announced at the TPL Season 7 auction (Mumbai, Oct 9, 2025). Marquee players' auction prices were not disclosed / they may be retained signings.

Franchises deliberately balanced singles firepower with specialist doubles options: SG Pipers blended Shrivalli's current form with Ramkumar's experience; Chennai Smashers matched veteran Czech Dalibor Svrcina with doubles ace Rithvik Bollipalli; and GS Delhi Aces combined Tomas Etcheverry's class with Sofia Costoulas and doubles specialist Jeevan Neduncheziyan.

TPL co-founder Kunal Thakkur said the auction raised the bar for the league, while Mrunal Jain added that the energetic bidding underlined the excitement around Season 7 - promising an "electrifying" tournament featuring top Indian and international talent.

With Clear Premium Water powering the league and Yonex Sunrise on board as equipment partner, Season 7 promises packed stands and tight contests when play starts in Ahmedabad from December 9-14.