Tennis Premier League Auction: Complete Buy List, Price Details; Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Bollipalli Fetch Top Bids

Mumbai, Oct 9: The Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 auction in Mumbai turned into a showcase of high-stakes strategy and marquee signings as franchises spent heavily to build balanced squads ahead of the December 9-14 tournament at Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Tennis greats - Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza - were on hand as co-founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain watched franchises fight for top talent.
The headline news from the auction was the premium paid for doubles specialists. Sriram Balaji (Gurgaon Grand Slammers) and Rithvik Bollipalli (Chennai Smashers) drew the joint top bids of INR 12 lakh each, underscoring the growing value franchises place on proven doubles match-winners in the TPL format.
Sofia Costoulas (GS Delhi Aces): won after a tense bidding battle for INR 11 lakh, adding youth and power to Tomas Martin Etcheverry's side.
Carole Monnet (Hyderabad Strikers): snapped up for INR 10.60 lakh as defending champions strengthened their singles options.
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (SG Pipers Bengaluru): India's form player and recent Billie Jean King Cup standout, bought for INR 8.60 lakh.
Ramkumar Ramanathan (SG Pipers Bengaluru): secured at INR 7.20 lakh, bringing experience to the men's lineup.
Nuria Brancaccio (Gujarat Panthers): acquired for INR 10 lakh to bolster the Panthers' singles depth.
|Team
|Player
|Category
|Price (INR)
|Hyderabad Strikers
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Hyderabad Strikers
|Carole Monnet
|Women's player
|INR 10.60 lakh
|Hyderabad Strikers
|Vishnu Vardhan
|Men's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|SG Pipers Bengaluru
|Rohan Bopanna
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|SG Pipers Bengaluru
|Shrivalli Bhamidipaty
|Women's player
|INR 8.60 lakh
|SG Pipers Bengaluru
|Ramkumar Ramanathan
|Men's player
|INR 7.20 lakh
|Chennai Smashers
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Chennai Smashers
|Irina Bara
|Women's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Chennai Smashers
|Rithvik Bollipalli
|Men's player
|INR 12.00 lakh
|Yash Mumbai Eagles
|Damir Dzhumhur
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Yash Mumbai Eagles
|Mariam Bolkvadze
|Women's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Yash Mumbai Eagles
|Niki Poonacha
|Men's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Gurgaon Grand Slammers
|Corentin Moutet
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Gurgaon Grand Slammers
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
|Women's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Gurgaon Grand Slammers
|Sriram Balaji
|Men's player
|INR 12.00 lakh
|GS Delhi Aces
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|GS Delhi Aces
|Sofia Costoulas
|Women's player
|INR 11.00 lakh
|GS Delhi Aces
|Jeevan Neduncheziyan
|Men's player (doubles specialist)
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Rajasthan Rangers
|Luciano Darderi
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Rajasthan Rangers
|Anastasia Gasanova
|Women's player
|INR 6.00 lakh
|Rajasthan Rangers
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Men's player
|INR 7.50 lakh
|Gujarat Panthers
|Alexandre Muller
|Marquee
|Marquee price not disclosed
|Gujarat Panthers
|Nuria Brancaccio
|Women's player
|INR 10.00 lakh
|Gujarat Panthers
|Anirudh Chandrasekhar
|Men's player
|INR 7.00 lakh
|Note: Table shows players and confirmed bid amounts announced at the TPL Season 7 auction (Mumbai, Oct 9, 2025). Marquee players' auction prices were not disclosed / they may be retained signings.
Franchises deliberately balanced singles firepower with specialist doubles options: SG Pipers blended Shrivalli's current form with Ramkumar's experience; Chennai Smashers matched veteran Czech Dalibor Svrcina with doubles ace Rithvik Bollipalli; and GS Delhi Aces combined Tomas Etcheverry's class with Sofia Costoulas and doubles specialist Jeevan Neduncheziyan.
TPL co-founder Kunal Thakkur said the auction raised the bar for the league, while Mrunal Jain added that the energetic bidding underlined the excitement around Season 7 - promising an "electrifying" tournament featuring top Indian and international talent.
With Clear Premium Water powering the league and Yonex Sunrise on board as equipment partner, Season 7 promises packed stands and tight contests when play starts in Ahmedabad from December 9-14.
