Tennis Premier League Auction: Complete Buy List, Price Details; Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Bollipalli Fetch Top Bids

By MyKhel Staff

Mumbai, Oct 9: The Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 auction in Mumbai turned into a showcase of high-stakes strategy and marquee signings as franchises spent heavily to build balanced squads ahead of the December 9-14 tournament at Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tennis greats - Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza - were on hand as co-founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain watched franchises fight for top talent.

Tennis Premier League Auction Complete Buy List Price Details and Squad Rosters

The headline news from the auction was the premium paid for doubles specialists. Sriram Balaji (Gurgaon Grand Slammers) and Rithvik Bollipalli (Chennai Smashers) drew the joint top bids of INR 12 lakh each, underscoring the growing value franchises place on proven doubles match-winners in the TPL format.

TPL Season 7 marquee buys and notable signings

Sofia Costoulas (GS Delhi Aces): won after a tense bidding battle for INR 11 lakh, adding youth and power to Tomas Martin Etcheverry's side.

Carole Monnet (Hyderabad Strikers): snapped up for INR 10.60 lakh as defending champions strengthened their singles options.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (SG Pipers Bengaluru): India's form player and recent Billie Jean King Cup standout, bought for INR 8.60 lakh.

Ramkumar Ramanathan (SG Pipers Bengaluru): secured at INR 7.20 lakh, bringing experience to the men's lineup.

Nuria Brancaccio (Gujarat Panthers): acquired for INR 10 lakh to bolster the Panthers' singles depth.

TPL Season 7 Auction — Full list of players bought (confirmed prices)
Team Player Category Price (INR)
Hyderabad Strikers Arthur Rinderknech Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Hyderabad Strikers Carole Monnet Women's player INR 10.60 lakh
Hyderabad Strikers Vishnu Vardhan Men's player INR 6.00 lakh
SG Pipers Bengaluru Rohan Bopanna Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
SG Pipers Bengaluru Shrivalli Bhamidipaty Women's player INR 8.60 lakh
SG Pipers Bengaluru Ramkumar Ramanathan Men's player INR 7.20 lakh
Chennai Smashers Dalibor Svrcina Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Chennai Smashers Irina Bara Women's player INR 6.00 lakh
Chennai Smashers Rithvik Bollipalli Men's player INR 12.00 lakh
Yash Mumbai Eagles Damir Dzhumhur Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Yash Mumbai Eagles Mariam Bolkvadze Women's player INR 6.00 lakh
Yash Mumbai Eagles Niki Poonacha Men's player INR 6.00 lakh
Gurgaon Grand Slammers Corentin Moutet Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Gurgaon Grand Slammers Nuria Parrizas Diaz Women's player INR 6.00 lakh
Gurgaon Grand Slammers Sriram Balaji Men's player INR 12.00 lakh
GS Delhi Aces Tomas Martin Etcheverry Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
GS Delhi Aces Sofia Costoulas Women's player INR 11.00 lakh
GS Delhi Aces Jeevan Neduncheziyan Men's player (doubles specialist) INR 6.00 lakh
Rajasthan Rangers Luciano Darderi Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Rajasthan Rangers Anastasia Gasanova Women's player INR 6.00 lakh
Rajasthan Rangers Dhakshineswar Suresh Men's player INR 7.50 lakh
Gujarat Panthers Alexandre Muller Marquee Marquee price not disclosed
Gujarat Panthers Nuria Brancaccio Women's player INR 10.00 lakh
Gujarat Panthers Anirudh Chandrasekhar Men's player INR 7.00 lakh
Note: Table shows players and confirmed bid amounts announced at the TPL Season 7 auction (Mumbai, Oct 9, 2025). Marquee players' auction prices were not disclosed / they may be retained signings.

Franchises deliberately balanced singles firepower with specialist doubles options: SG Pipers blended Shrivalli's current form with Ramkumar's experience; Chennai Smashers matched veteran Czech Dalibor Svrcina with doubles ace Rithvik Bollipalli; and GS Delhi Aces combined Tomas Etcheverry's class with Sofia Costoulas and doubles specialist Jeevan Neduncheziyan.

TPL co-founder Kunal Thakkur said the auction raised the bar for the league, while Mrunal Jain added that the energetic bidding underlined the excitement around Season 7 - promising an "electrifying" tournament featuring top Indian and international talent.

With Clear Premium Water powering the league and Yonex Sunrise on board as equipment partner, Season 7 promises packed stands and tight contests when play starts in Ahmedabad from December 9-14.

Story first published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 21:05 [IST]
