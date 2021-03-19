Zheng breezes into Monterrey Open quarters, Li progresses

Zheng, who is ranked 27th in the world, triumphed 6-1 6-2 in a dominant display where she was seldom challenged.

In the last eight, Zheng will face eighth seed Ann Li, who overcame Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-4 6-3 at the WTA International tournament.

Zheng is the highest remaining seed left standing in the draw after the first-round exits of top seed Sloane Stephens and Nadia Podoroska.

Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya continued her good run with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Nina Stojanovic and she will next face Viktorija Golubic in the quarters – the latter topped Lauren Davis 6-3 6-1.

Your final8⃣lineup in Monterrey 👀



🇨🇦 L. Fernandez vs. 🇸🇰V. Kuzmova

🇸🇰A. Schmiedlova vs. 🇪🇸S. Sorribes Tormo

🇺🇸A. Li vs 🇨🇳S. Zheng

🇨🇭V. Golubic vs. 🇷🇺A. Kalinskaya@Abierto_GNP | #AbiertoGNPSeguros2021 pic.twitter.com/vRHd3pBpLc — wta (@WTA) March 19, 2021