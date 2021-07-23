Tokyo 2020: Naomi Osaka lights Olympic torch

The global face of Japanese sport, carried the torch on its short final leg at the newly-built Japan National Stadium before walking the steps to light the flame and end an opening ceremony that took place with no spectators, save for 1,000 delegates and the athletes from 205 countries.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is the face of the Games for the host country, having become the first Japanese player to win a major title at the 2018 US Open.

She followed that success with victory at the 2019 Australian Open that saw her become the first Asian player to be ranked number one in the world in singles.

Though she followed up another success in New York by winning again in Australia in 2021, it has been a tumultuous year for Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open after the first round to protect her well-being having caused controversy by electing not to take part in post-match media conferences.

She subsequently skipped Wimbledon but will be back in action in Tokyo, where she is competing in the Olympics for the first time.

And, regardless of what happens on the court, it is a Games she will forever remember, with Osaka's lighting of the cauldron the defining image of a unique opening ceremony.

The Tokyo 2020 Games which is beinh held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go on till August 8.

The tennis events start a week later. Osaka and ATP world No.1 Novak Djokovic are the favourites to win the Olympics gold.

(With inputs from OPTA)