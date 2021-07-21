Tokyo Olympics: Murray feels these Games are the most important ever

Murray is set to take part in his fourth Games as he looks to defend the singles title he won at London 2012 and then successfully retained four years later in Rio.

Delayed by a year due to the global pandemic and due to be played out in front of no spectators in Japan, Murray is excited to compete as he bids to build momentum following his injury problems.

"Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I am looking forward to the challenge. The Games are the biggest competition in the world and as athletes we train hard for moments like this," the Team GB tennis star wrote on the official Olympics website.

"Tokyo 2020 in 2021 is unique, falling during the pandemic and we have seen incredible resilience from athletes, fans and all those involved in making this happen.

"In so many ways, right now it's more important than ever that people around the world get to reconnect to the raw emotion of sport, watch incredible performances and celebrate the achievement of athletes coming from around the world.

"It's going to be amazing to be playing in Tokyo and my own experiences are why I think the Games have never been more relevant. For those that are still experiencing the worst of the pandemic and others that have lost so much over the last year, this Games can be a beacon of hope."

Murray is part of six-strong tennis squad, which includes men's doubles partner Joe Salisbury – an Olympic debutant and recent French Open mixed doubles winner – and Neal Skupski, that will compete for Team GB.

Current British number one Dan Evans is the other men's player in the squad, while Heather Watson and Johanna Konta appear at their third and second respective Games to make up the team.

While Murray will chase doubles glory with Salisbury, the 34-year-old is not taking his eyes off individual success either.

"On a personal level, the Tokyo Games are significant. My goal is to try and win a medal. Ideally a gold one for my country," the two-time Wimbledon champion added.

"I know first-hand the impact that playing sport for a career has on your body. I know how difficult and frustrating that journey can be. I know the heartbreak of missing a major tournament and the journey of recovery."