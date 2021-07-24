Tennis
Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal beats Denis Istomin in three-sets in opening round match

By

Bengaluru, July 24: In the men's singles tennis tournament, India's Sumit Nagal entered the second round at the Tokyo Olympics as he outclassed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 on Saturday.

It was a memorable win for the Indian player as Nagal became the first Indian man since Leander Paes won bronze in Atlanta 1996 to reach the second round at the Olympics.

In the first round encounter of the men's single contest, the first set was a tightly contested affair with Nagal making the break at crucial junctures and picking up the opening set 6-4. Having wrapped up the opening set, the 23-year-old carried on with his momentum. But Istomin fought back to take the second 7-6 and take the match into the deciding third set.

The Indian tennis camp was left a happy dugout as Nagal wrapped up the third set 6-4 to march into the next round.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
