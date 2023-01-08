Two-time winner Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

The 25-year-old Japanese is a two-time Australian Open winner (2019 and 2021), but tournament organisers confirmed on Sunday (January 8) she will not be adding to that tally in 2023.

No reason has yet been cited for Osaka's decision, although she has not played since pulling out of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September.

Osaka endured a difficult 2022 at grand slams, losing in the first round at both the French Open and US Open, while she was bundled out in the third round of last year's Australian Open and did not compete at Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

The former world number one's withdrawal follows that of men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time major winner Venus Williams due to injury.

Reigning women's singles champion Ash Barty has also since retired following her triumph in January last year. Osaka is currently ranked 42nd in the world and will be replaced by Dayana Yastremska in the main draw.

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2023