US Open 2019: Semi-final opponent doesn't matter, Svitolina says ahead of potential Serena clash

By Opta
ElinaSvitolina-Cropped

New York, Sep 4: Elina Svitolina expects a big challenge in the semi-finals of the US Open regardless of whether she faces Serena Williams or not.

Svitolina progressed to her second successive grand slam semi with a straight-sets win over Johanna Konta at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian has enjoyed a very successful major season having also reached the last four of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

She will next face the winner of six-time US Open champion Williams' clash with Wang Qiang.

Williams will be the heavy favourite but Svitolina insists she expects the task of making the final to be just as difficult if it is Wang who prevails.

Asked about the prospect of facing Williams, Svitolina told a media conference: "Definitely it's a big challenge to play against her.

"I mean, doesn't really matter who I'm going to play in the semi-final. It's a challenge.

"A person who reaches the semi-final is playing well. You have to bring your best game to beat them. Doesn't matter who is going to be in the semi-final.

"But obviously Serena is an amazing champion. It's going to be really tough against her."

Svitolina has not faced Williams since earning her only win over the American in the third round of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Recalling that match, she said: "It was an unbelievable atmosphere. I played actually a great match. I was very young. Not very young, but I was kind of young at the time. I didn't have big wins at that time.

"For me, it gave me lots of confidence, as well, because I was playing really good sometimes. It gave me the confidence to actually let me believe that I can play consistently against the top players.

"She gave me opportunities, for sure, in that match, and I actually took them and won the match. It was a very special moment."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
