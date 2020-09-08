US Open 2020: Bopanna-Shapovalov knocked out as India's challenge ends

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 5-7, 5-7 to Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and his Romanian partner Horea Tecau in the last-eight match.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

US OPEN : BOPANNA/SHAPOVALOV BOW OUT IN QF@rohanbopanna and @denis_shapo's impressive run came to an end in the QF, as they lost 5-7 5-7 to Rojer/Tecau pic.twitter.com/zDrXbnXNS7 — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) September 8, 2020

Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal had already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events.

Nagal had bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to world no. 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria while Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.

Much was expected from Bopanna and Shapovalov after their stunning comeback win over German sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the round-of-16.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair had downed the fancied German duo 6-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a hard-fought three-setter to make it to the quarterfinals.

But Rojer and Tecau proved too good for the Indo-Canadian pair in the last-eight contest which lasted an hour and 26 minutes.

It was still Bopanna's best performance at a Grand Slam event since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)