US Open 2020: Medvedev, Thiem dominate on way to quarter-finals

With Novak Djokovic out, the men's draw in New York is wide open and a first-time grand slam winner will be crowned at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev and Thiem are the main contenders and they showed just why with tremendous last-16 wins.

US Open 2020: Thiem and four more contenders after Djokovic default

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur also reached the quarter-finals.

MEDVEDEV MARVELLOUS AGAIN

Last year's runner-up, Medvedev crushed American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-1 6-0.

The Russian third seed was in impressive form to win through in just 98 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev has lost just 29 games through his opening four wins at the tournament.

He is into the quarter-finals of a major for just the second time in his career and first since his run to the decider last year.

THIEM FLIES PAST AUGER-ALIASSIME

A three-time grand slam runner-up, Thiem was expected to be tested by Canadian 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

But the Austrian second seed needed just over two hours to advance 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 6-1.

While Thiem was solid with 23 winners and 24 unforced errors, Auger-Aliassime finished with 51 unforced errors.

Although Djokovic is out and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not playing, Thiem said he was staying focused.

"There is a difference that none of these three are left in the draw. That's the only difference," he said.

"But for me personally, it never mattered. I just always tried to focus on my next match. My focus or my concentration, it's the same. It doesn't matter if I play one of the big three members or if I play somebody else.

"Well, I mean, what happened happened. Nobody of the other players has any or had any influence of that. We just need to focus and focus on ourselves.

"Of course, it's probably a little bit of a bigger chance for all of us to win the first slam, but basically the things didn't change that much, at least for myself."

RUBLEV, DE MINAUR REACH QUARTERS

Next up for Medvedev is Rublev in an all-Russian quarter-final.

Rublev overcame last year's semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 in a clash between two seeds.

He reached a second career grand slam quarter-final and first since the 2017 US Open.

De Minaur's run continued with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-2 victory over Vasek Pospisil.

The Australian 21st seed is into the last eight at a major for the first time in his career and will face Thiem.