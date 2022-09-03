US Open 2022: End of an era as Serena Williams goes down fighting to Ajla Tomljanovic in third round

After shocking Estonian the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, Serena was back under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on to take on her Croatian-born Australian opponent for a place in the round-of-16.

In the first-ever WTA Tour level meeting Serena lost the first set to Tomljanovic, despite having a 5-3 lead at one point, but restored parity in the second which she won in tie-breakers.

It all boiled down to the decider where the world No.46 proved too good for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Arthur Ashe Stadium has been as deafening as it has ever been in its 25 years for Serena's matches in US Open 2022.

Ciara, Russell Wilson and, as usual, Spike Lee were among the celebrities spotted during Serena's match against Tomljanovic.

The 29-tear-old is playing the best tennis of her life. Toljanovic made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second straight year (her career best in the majors), and has now won 11 of her past 12 matches, going back to Toronto.

A victory over Tomljanovic would have made Serena the oldest woman to reach a Grand Slam round-of-16 in the Open Era that comprises more than a half-century.

For the records, Serena is only the second female player in the Open Era to win two main-draw matches in a single US Open after turning 40, after Dr Renee Richards in 1979.

Earlier, Serena had ended her doubles campaign when she and sister Venus Williams lost what appeared to be their last doubles match on Thursday night at sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They quickly packed their bags, waved briefly to the crowd and walked together to the locker room as the novel pairing of 37-year-old Lucie Hradecka and 17-year-old Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic was too much in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win.

For the record, the last time they played together was 2018 at Roland Garros, where they lost in the Round of 16. The Williams sisters have always enjoyed playing doubles; they won their first title in Oklahoma City and, still teenagers, their first Grand Slam at the 1999 French Open.

They also won three Olympic gold medals -- in 2000 (Sydney), 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London). They have famously reached 14 Grand Slam finals -- and won all of them. The last came in 2016 at Wimbledon.

Since then, Serena has played with Caroline Wozniacki (Auckland, 2020) and, most recently, with Ons Jabeur earlier this year on the grass in Eastbourne. Venus played doubles with Coco Gauff a year ago in Paris and mixed doubles with Jamie Murray this year at Wimbledon, where they lost their second match.

With 23 major singles titles, Serena remained just one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record and was eyeing one last shot at matching the Australian at the Grand Slam event of the year. But it wasn't to be as Tomljanovic had other ideas.

It may be recalled that Serena had announced to the world on August 9 that she was getting ready to step away from her playing career. Adios champ!