US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek stages comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka; to take on Ons Jabuer in the final

Earlier, Jabeur was wildly impressive in her 6-1, 6-3 victory over the red-hot Caroline Garcia in the other last-four tie, getting the job done in just 67 minutes to become the first African, Arab or Tunisian woman to ever reach the US Open final, after also accomplishing that feat at Wimbledon.

In a gripping semifinal showdown on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Swiatek had to pull off multiple comebacks before making the US Open final for the first time in her career.

For the records, Swiatek is the first women's tennis player from Poland to enter the final of US Open.

Swiatek, who had never made a US Open quarterfinal before this season, is now into her third Grand Slam final, her second of the year, and first off of the red clay of Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals so far in her career, having triumphed in Paris in 2020 and earlier this year.

Swiatek and Jabeur are the match-win leaders at WTA and Grand Slam events this season.

Swiatek and Jabeur's head-to-head is deadlocked at two wins apiece, and 1-1 on hard court. Swiatek won their only 2022 meeting in the Rome final on clay, 6-2, 6-2.

Against Sabalenka, Swiatek had to muster up all of her grit to maintain the commanding lead she currently holds in her rivalry with Sabalenka.

Sabalenka had won their first meeting at last year's WTA Finals, but Swiatek has now won all four of their contests this season.

Their previous 2022 meetings had all been routine straight-sets wins for Swiatek, but this time around, the Pole had to go down to the wire. Sabalenka led by 2-0 and 4-2 in the third set, but Swiatek used her power game and mental fortitude to claim the last four games of the match.

Earlier, Jabeur, the world number five, was dominant in the opening set, winning 75 per cent of her service points and 61 per cent of her return points, allowing no break point opportunities while taking all three of her own chances to break.

She wrapped up the first set in 24 minutes, and after an even start to the second frame, Jabeur capitalised on her first and only break point chance to grab the decisive lead.

Tunisia's best ever tennis export served things out in style, finishing the match without Garcia ever seeing a break point chance.

It ended a remarkable run for Garcia, who entered the contest on a 13-match winning streak, with 31 wins from her past 35. After dominating Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, Garcia became the betting favourite to win the tournament.

For Jabeur, it continues a career-best season after reaching her first ever Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, and her WTA ranking will be bumped up to number two in the world when it next updates next Monday.

