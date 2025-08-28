English Edition
US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

By MyKhel Staff

The US Open 2025 showcases a series of high-profile singles matches, bringing together world-class athletes and rising stars on New York's iconic hard courts.

As the tournament progresses deeper into its draw, players and fans alike experience the drama and intensity that define the final Grand Slam of the season.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming Schedule Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online

US Open 2025 Key Matches

Women's Singles

Iga Swiatek (World No. 2) vs. S. Lamens - 9:00 PM IST

Swiatek looks to build on her season's momentum against Lamens, who is seeking a breakthrough performance on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Coco Gauff (Third Seed) vs. D. Vekic - 4:30 AM IST (Friday)

Gauff confronts the experienced Vekic in a match that promises high tempo and tactical intrigue, with both athletes aiming to advance further in the draw.

Men's Singles

Jannik Sinner (Top Seed) vs. Alexei Popyrin - 10:10 PM IST

Sinner enters the contest as the favorite but must overcome the powerful Australian Popyrin, known for his aggressive serve and baseline play.

Recent Highlights

The previous round featured resilient performances from top contenders. Novak Djokovic responded to an early first-set challenge by defeating Zachary Svajda in four sets, while Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding win against Mattia Bellucci. In women's singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced comfortably, and strong performances from Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, and Taylor Fritz kept the atmosphere competitive and unpredictable.

US Open Live Streaming and Broadcast Details: How to Watch Tennis Matches Today on TV and Online?

The US Open coverage is available across India on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network, beginning at 9:00 PM IST and continuing through the night and early morning hours. Viewers can access both live and replayed action from the Arthur Ashe Stadium and throughout the Flushing Meadows complex.

Story first published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 18:08 [IST]
