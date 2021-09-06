US Open: Krejcikova explains medical timeout after Muguruza criticism

New York, September 6: Barbora Krejcikova explained she was hit by breathing difficulties and a spell of severe dizziness as she overcame Garbine Muguruza at the US Open.
French Open champion Krejcikova – who is making her main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows – had to hold off a fightback from former world number one Muguruza on Sunday to progress into her first US Open quarter-final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory.
However, Muguruza was left angry after Krejcikova started to take more time in between points.
After saving three set points at 4-5 down in the decider, Krejcikova went off court for medical treatment, before returning to see out the match on a tie-break.
Muguruza appeared to confront Krejcikova during the post-match handshake, and the Spaniard told the media: "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this.
"I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and I wasn't very happy at the end of the match."
What a battle.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021
@BKrejickova survives a wild match to advance to her first #USOpen quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/iejPppraq6
Krejcikova, however, explained how she had suffered during the match.
"I think I started the match really well and was playing good tennis," Krejcikova said, according to the WTA.
"The key was to start the match well. There were a lot of breaks, which was difficult, but I was happy that I won the first set 6-3. Out of nowhere I got the lead 4-0 and then things started to get complicated.
"Garbine started to raise her level and I was expecting that. At the end I was really struggling and I feel really bad right now.
"I don't really know what happened, but I couldn't breathe. I started to feel dizzy and the whole world was shaking. It never happened to me before."
Krejcikova also needed medical attention after the match and did not hold a post-match news conference.
The Czech has now won 29 of her last 32 matches and will face Aryna Sabalenka, the highest seed remaining at Flushing Meadows, in the quarter-finals.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.