US Open: Krejcikova explains medical timeout after Muguruza criticism

French Open champion Krejcikova – who is making her main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows – had to hold off a fightback from former world number one Muguruza on Sunday to progress into her first US Open quarter-final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory.

However, Muguruza was left angry after Krejcikova started to take more time in between points.

After saving three set points at 4-5 down in the decider, Krejcikova went off court for medical treatment, before returning to see out the match on a tie-break.

Muguruza appeared to confront Krejcikova during the post-match handshake, and the Spaniard told the media: "I'll let you guys judge what you think about this.

"I think, between players, you know a little bit how to behave in certain moments and I wasn't very happy at the end of the match."

Krejcikova, however, explained how she had suffered during the match.

"I think I started the match really well and was playing good tennis," Krejcikova said, according to the WTA.

"The key was to start the match well. There were a lot of breaks, which was difficult, but I was happy that I won the first set 6-3. Out of nowhere I got the lead 4-0 and then things started to get complicated.

"Garbine started to raise her level and I was expecting that. At the end I was really struggling and I feel really bad right now.

"I don't really know what happened, but I couldn't breathe. I started to feel dizzy and the whole world was shaking. It never happened to me before."

Krejcikova also needed medical attention after the match and did not hold a post-match news conference.

The Czech has now won 29 of her last 32 matches and will face Aryna Sabalenka, the highest seed remaining at Flushing Meadows, in the quarter-finals.