US Open: Alcaraz survives injury scare to reach fourth round

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the US Open last 16 after a dominant triumph over Luciano Darderi on Friday.

Alcaraz suffered an injury scare during a second-set wobble but, following a medical timeout, was able to emerge a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victor over Darderi.

The Spaniard started impressively with a break of serve in the second game of the opening set, and quickly claimed the early advantage in just 29 minutes.

After leading 4-1 in the second, Alcaraz was broken by Darderi for the first time and was pulled into a tight battle, during which he appeared to land awkwardly after a serve.

Alcaraz received treatment on his right knee and, despite being pegged back to 4-4 by Daredi, the second seed regained his composure to go within one set of victory.

And he confirmed his place in the next round at a canter, sealing his progression with a brilliant forehand that his Italian opponent could only return long.

Up next for the 2022 US Open champion is a clash with either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Rinderknech.

"I'm feeling good, it was just a precaution that I asked for the physio," Alcaraz said when asked about the medical timeout.

"When he broke my serve, in the last point I felt something in the knee, but after five or six points it was gone.

"I just asked the physio to take care of the knee, so I had to be feeling good. I am going to talk to my team about it, but I'm feeling good."

Data Debrief: King Carlos marches on

After falling short of a sixth grand slam title at Wimbledon, Alcaraz looks in blistering form at Flushing Meadows, having not dropped a set on his way to the fourth round.

His victory here brought up his 80th grand slam triumph in just his 93rd such match, with only Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe (92 matches) reaching that milestone quicker.

It was also Alcaraz's 20th men's singles match win at the US Open in what was his 23rd encounter at the tournament. In the Open Era, only McEnroe (22 matches) has achieved 20 wins in fewer matches at the event.