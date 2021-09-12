US Open: Britain enjoys super Saturday at Flushing Meadows – even before Raducanu glory bid

New York, September 12: British tennis was on a super Saturday high at the US Open as Emma Raducanu took centre stage – after Joe Salisbury, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett celebrated title success.
Salisbury completed a remarkable doubles double, adding the mixed title to the men's crown he secured on Friday (September 10), and Reid and Hewett teamed up to clinch a calendar Grand Slam in wheelchair men's doubles.
After Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram won the men's doubles title by beating Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, Salisbury returned on Saturday to land another title, the fourth major of his career.
Salisbury teamed up with another American partner, Desirae Krawczyk, to see off Mexican Giuliana Olmos and Salvadorean Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, in the match directly before the women's final.
Raducanu, the world number 150, was going for glory in the women's singles final against another unlikely finalist in Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
If she was seeking inspiration from fellow Britons, it was in plentiful supply, with wheelchair maestros Reid and Hewett scoring a 6-2 6-1 doubles victory over Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.
That meant they sealed a clean sweep of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021, becoming the first men's wheelchair duo in history to perform that feat.
France's Stephane Houdet previously won a calendar Grand Slam in the event, but he played with two different partners during the 2014 campaign, landing three titles with Kunieda and one with Joachim Gerard.
Reid-efining history. A legendary d-Hewett.@GordonReid91 & @alfiehewett6 complete the 2021 Calendar Grand Slam! 🏆🏆🏆🏆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/saZCqypO66— ITF (@ITFTennis) September 11, 2021
