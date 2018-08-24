English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Federer and Djokovic set for US Open last-eight showdown

Posted By: OPTA
Roger Federer could meet Novak Djokovic in last eight of US Open
Roger Federer could meet Novak Djokovic in last eight of US Open

New York, August 24: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are on course for a blockbuster US Open quarter-final after the details of the men's draw were revealed on Thursday (August 23).

The pair met in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday (August 19), their first match in two and a half years, and one which Djokovic won in straight sets to become the first man to claim all nine Masters 1000 titles.

Five-time champion Federer, seeded second, is aiming to become the most successful man at Flushing Meadows in the Open era, a record he currently holds alongside Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

The Swiss starts against Yoshihito Nishioka and could take on Nick Kyrgios in the third round, while sixth seed and two-time champion Djokovic opens up with a match against Marton Fucsovics.

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal will begin against compatriot David Ferrer, which would be comfortably the pick of the first-round ties had wild card Stan Wawrinka not been paired with eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian will be out for revenge after Wawrinka dumped him out at the same stage of Wimbledon earlier this year.

Third seed Juan Martin del Potro, champion in 2009, will face a qualifier, as will fourth seed Alexander Zverev, while Andy Murray, winner six years ago, takes on James Duckworth and could come up against Del Potro in round three.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue