US Open: Djokovic outclasses Svajda to secure third-round place By Patrick Hayes Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:44 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to outclass Zachary Svajda 3-1 in the second round of the US Open.

After an initial first-set scare, with the American winning the tie-break, the four-time US Open champion re-established order by claiming a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-3 6-1.

The Serbian legend, who is yet to reach a grand slam final in 2025, is through to the third round and will face either Cameron Norrie or Francisco Comesana.

There was little to split the pair in the first set, with neither forcing a break, despite both players forcing two break points apiece before Svajda found his edge in the tie-break, converting his second set point.

Djokovic rallied back in the next set, though, going a break up midway through, before doing similarly in the third after Svajda had taken a 2-0 lead.

It was business as usual for the veteran thereafter, who went on to claim the fourth, racing into a 3-0 advantage, before finishing it off by converting his second match point.

Reflecting on his performance, the 24-time grand slam champion paid homage to his opponent's resilience: "[I didn't play] that great, to be honest.

"It was unfortunate that he obviously struggled with injury towards the end of the second, but kudos to him for staying on the court. It was obvious he couldn't serve as well as he did in the second half. I wish him all the best, and I think he's playing really well.

"I get wear and tear more quickly than I ever used to, so I have to deal with that. I need to make myself perform at the highest level.

Elsewhere, Joao Fonseca's recent struggles continued as he was beaten by Tomas Machac 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 6-3.

Data Debrief: Djokovic makes short work of Svadja

Djokovic claimed his 191st men's singles match win on hard court at grand slam events, equalling Roger Federer for the most of any player on the surface in the Open era.

He also now has 92 match wins in men's singles at the US Open — his lowest total at any grand slam tournament — leaving him behind only Jimmy Connors (98) in the Open era.

Djokovic (35-0) is one of only two players to remain unbeaten in 20 or more men's singles matches at majors against qualifiers or lucky losers in the Open era, the other being Michael Chang (20-0).