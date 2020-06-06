Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open: Unhappy Djokovic agrees with Nadal

By
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic feels the demands of US Open organisers could create severe strain.

Bengaluru, June 6: Three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic described the strict hygiene restrictions under which this year's Grand Slam is likely to be played as extreme and a cap on support teams as really impossible, virtually echoing the views of defending champion Rafael Nadal.

As doubts grow over whether or not the Grand Slam event can go ahead as scheduled in New York, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the United States, the ATP world No.1 admitted the demands of organisers could create severe strain.

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it isn't known whether it'll be held," Djokovic told Prva TV television and was quoted by Blic online daily.

"The rules that they told us that we would've to respect to be there, to play at all, they're extreme."

Djokovic, champion at New York in 2011, 2015 and 2018, described planned limits on player entourages as really impossible.

"We could bring one person to the club which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, a fitness trainer and a physiotherapist.

"All their suggestions are really rigorous, but I can understand that due to financial reasons, organisers want the event to be held."

Nadal expresses concern

Earlier, ATP world No.2 Nadal had expressed similar reservations over the US Open, the main draw for which starts on August 31.

Nadal, who won a fourth US Open in 2019, said that if the New York showpiece was being staged this week, he would not play.

Coronavirus: Rafael Nadal wants tennis to 'wait a little bit more' for safe return

"We can't resume until the situation is completely safe and fair in terms of health in that all players, wherever they come from, can travel and play tournaments in safe conditions," Nadal told reporters in a video conference call.

"If you told me to play the US Open today, I would say 'no'.

"In a few months, I don't know. I hope so. We've to wait for people to return to normal life. And when it does, wait to see how the virus evolves."

The ATP and WTA Tours has been put on hold since mid-March is not expected to resume until late July.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue