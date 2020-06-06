US Open: Unhappy Djokovic agrees with Nadal

As doubts grow over whether or not the Grand Slam event can go ahead as scheduled in New York, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the United States, the ATP world No.1 admitted the demands of organisers could create severe strain.

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it isn't known whether it'll be held," Djokovic told Prva TV television and was quoted by Blic online daily.

"The rules that they told us that we would've to respect to be there, to play at all, they're extreme."

Djokovic, champion at New York in 2011, 2015 and 2018, described planned limits on player entourages as really impossible.

"We could bring one person to the club which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, a fitness trainer and a physiotherapist.

"All their suggestions are really rigorous, but I can understand that due to financial reasons, organisers want the event to be held."

Nadal expresses concern

Earlier, ATP world No.2 Nadal had expressed similar reservations over the US Open, the main draw for which starts on August 31.

Nadal, who won a fourth US Open in 2019, said that if the New York showpiece was being staged this week, he would not play.

"We can't resume until the situation is completely safe and fair in terms of health in that all players, wherever they come from, can travel and play tournaments in safe conditions," Nadal told reporters in a video conference call.

"If you told me to play the US Open today, I would say 'no'.

"In a few months, I don't know. I hope so. We've to wait for people to return to normal life. And when it does, wait to see how the virus evolves."

The ATP and WTA Tours has been put on hold since mid-March is not expected to resume until late July.

(With inputs from Agencies)