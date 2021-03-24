Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Venus Williams knocked out of Miami Open by Zarina Diyas

By Guy Atkinson
Zarina Diyas got the better of Venus Williams
Zarina Diyas got the better of Venus Williams

Miami, March 24: Three-time champion Venus Williams was dumped out of the Miami Open on Monday in straight sets by Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

Diyas, ranked 89th in the world, had lost her only previous match against seven-time major winner Williams, but saw off the American 6-2, 7-6 (10).

"I'm very happy with the win, it was very tough," Diyas said after her victory. "Venus, I looked up to her when I was little, she's such a legend. So for me, it's a really special win."

Elsewhere, Shelby Rogers overcame fellow American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

"I'm really happy to get through that one, she's a really tricky player," Rogers said. "It's actually my first win at this site. The last time I was here, I was spectating, as an injured person! So I'm very happy to be here."

There were also wins for Magda Linette, Sorana Cirstea, Barbora Krejcikova and Kaia Kanepi, while Ajla Tomljanovic beat Anastasia Potapova to seal a clash against second seed Naomi Osaka in the next round.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 5:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More