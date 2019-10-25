Wawrinka pulls out of dream Federer quarter-final in Basle with back injury

The seventh seed Wawrinka displayed plenty of grit to dispatch of Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 7-5 on Thursday (October 24) and was set to meet Swiss great Federer in the last eight.

However, Wawrinka – a losing finalist to Andy Murray at last week's European Open – will not be able to take to the court to face Federer for a 27th time.

"The bad news is that I will have to retire," he said.

"I had some trouble with my back in the last game. I'm sure I cannot make it for tomorrow (Friday). I will pull out."

Stan Wawrinka has been forced to withdraw from the #SwissIndoorsBasel QF due to a lower back injury.



Get well soon, @stanwawrinka! 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cPU54DVg3t — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 24, 2019

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had to fight back to avoid an upset against Ricardas Berankis, the Greek recovering to seal a 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 triumph.

Filip Krajinovic is up next after he upset fifth seed Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-4, while Roberto Bautista Agut needed three sets to defeat Richard Gasquet.

Reilly Opelka will take on the Spanish fourth seed after he recovered from a set down to defeat David Goffin 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.