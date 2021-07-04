Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Rohan Boppana ease past British pair to reach mixed doubles third round

Mirza and Bopanna, who had beaten compatriots Ramkuar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina on Friday (July 2) in a historic all-Indian Wimbledon match, defeated Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain 6-3, 6-1 to progress next round of the tournament.

The duo brought their A-game to Court 18 and in the end, the duo waer able to win the match in straight sets to book a meeting against Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16 on Tuesday (July 6).

While Mirza enjoyed success in mixed doubles, the ace Indian star suffered exit in the women's doubles event after she and her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their second-round match to Russian pair Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

Meanwhile, Ankita and her American partner Lauren Davis also lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier in the men's doubles, Bopanna too suffered similar outcome as he and Divij Sharan crashed out after losing their opening round match.