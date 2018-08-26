English

Medvedev dispatches Johnson in Winston-Salem final

Winston-Salem, August 26: Daniil Medvedev defeated Steve Johnson in the final of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday to capture his second ATP World Tour title.

Medvedev is ranked 23 places below world number 34 Johnson, but overcame his opponent 6-4 6-4 to deny the American victory on home soil in the ATP 250 event in North Carolina.

Having lost his first appearance in the decider of an ATP event in India last year, Medvedev has now won each of his last two finals, the Russian having also won the Sydney International in January.

The 22-year-old did not drop a set on his way to the title at Wake Forest University, and held serve throughout both his semi-final against Taro Daniel and the final itself.

Up next for Medvedev is a match against countryman Evgeny Donskoy in the opening round of the US Open.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
