World No 198 Lara stuns sixth-seeded Jiri Vesely at Tata Open Maharashtra

Pune, January 1: Ricardo Ojeda Lara's win over sixth seed Jiri Vesely was the highlight of the first-round matches of the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium, Pune on Monday (January 1).

The match between the two finished 6-3, 7-6 in Lara's favour as the Czech had to concede an early defeat at India's only ATP 250 World Tour event. The 24-year-old Spaniard had qualified for the main draw after winning two matches in the qualifiers and looked like the man-in-form as he won the first set comfortably. In the second set, Vesely tried to bounce back but could not win the set as Lara ran away with a surprise victory.

Singles 1st Round - Centre Court: @GillesSimon84 steamrolls @TennysSandgren in straight sets as the Frenchman books his place in the second round of the #TataOpenMaharashtra after defeating the American (6-4, 6-1). #AdvantagePune pic.twitter.com/2ZGhpOw5Nr — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) January 1, 2018

However, seventh-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin did not let Moldova's Radu Albot also cause an upset as he defeated the latter 6-2, 7-6. Albot got the backing of the crowd but could not match the efficiency of World No 74 Kukushkin as the player from Kazakhstan took the first set 6-2. In the second set, Albot tried to put up a fight but Kukushkin utilised his experience to wrap up the match with a well-deserved win.

Eighth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert won his first-round match in three sets as he beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 to advance into the next round.

World No 85 Marton Fucsovics defeated Nicolas Kicker in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The Hungarian produced some exciting tennis to open his campaign in Pune as Kicker looked rusty, winning only 44% on his first service and conceded the loss to the higher-ranked Fucsovics.

Chile's Nicolas Jarry also advanced to the second round after beating Spain's Pablo Andujar in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

In the Men's Doubles category, the Indian pairing of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan lost to British-Canadian pairing of Neal Skupski and Adil Shamasdin in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 10-6. Balaji-Vardhan pair was backed by the crowd at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium centre court giving them the first set comfortably 6-3. However, in a close second set, Skupski-Shamasdin beat the Indian pair 7-6 after the tie-break. In the third set, Balaji-Vardhan seemed to have lost momentum which resulted in them losing out in the tie-break again.

RESULTS

Men's singles (First Round)

Ricardo Ojeda Lara (ESP) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 7-6

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Radu Albot (MDV) 6-2, 7-6

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-6, 6-7, 6-2

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 6-0, 6-3

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-7, 6-4, 7-5

Source: Press release