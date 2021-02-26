Dialled-in Swiatek to battle Bencic for Adelaide title

The world number 18 will face Belinda Bencic for the trophy on Saturday (February 27) after the Swiss player denied Coco Gauff in a gruelling second semi-final.

Swiatek was too strong for another player from Switzerland earlier in the day, tearing to a 6-3 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.

The 19-year-old has yet to drop a set in four matches this week and said: "Basically I'm focusing on everything, like every second of my being on court has a purpose.

"The most important thing is to have the same attitude because I know I've been doing a great job. Keeping that is going to ensure me that it's just another match."

She is hopeful of becoming a consistent winner this year, having demonstrated at Roland Garros that she has the game to take on the best.

Her maiden grand slam victory as a huge underdog was followed by a run to the Australian Open fourth round, where Simona Halep avenged a defeat to Swiatek in Paris.

Stays perfect 💯@iga_swiatek progresses to her third career final - without dropping a set at #AdelaideTennis! 🇵🇱



Takes down Teichmann, 6-3, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/toMX3sE5jA — wta (@WTA) February 26, 2021

In May she will turn 20, with Swiatek looking to mature on court.

"It's really important for me. Just I feel that it's going to be easier year by year because I'm going to be, like, more grown-up, I'm going to be able to physically and mentally handle tournaments every week," she added, quoted on the WTA website.

Bencic beat Gauff 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 in two hours and 45 minutes, recovering from a second-set stumble, having had the chance to serve out a straight-sets win.

Gauff, the American 16-year-old of whom so much is expected, showed resilience to force a second tie-break in the match but was then overwhelmed in the decider.