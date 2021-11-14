WTA Finals: Badosa continues hot streak with Sakkari victory

Guadalajara (Mexico), November 14: Paula Badosa made it two wins from two at the WTA Finals as she saw off a battling Maria Sakkari in straight sets.
In-form Badosa triumphed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in two hours and four minutes to win her eighth straight match, having come into the tournament on the back of her triumph at Indian Wells.
Permutations for the last round of group-stage matches in Guadalajara will become clearer after Aryna Sabalenka has taken on Iga Swiatek later on Saturday (November 13).
But after beating Sabalenka and Sakkari without dropping a set, Badosa looks all but certain to reach the semi-finals on her debut appearance at the event.
— wta (@WTA) November 13, 2021
In the first meeting between the two players, Badosa led 5-2 only to be forced into an opening-set tie-break by Sakkari, who then undid her hard work by losing the first four points of the breaker, with the Spaniard ultimately sealing the first set courtesy of a fine forehand.
Badosa struck first again with a break early in the second set and although Sakkari was able to level matters at 4-4, her opponent broke decisively immediately after before serving it out, converting her third match point with a backhand winner.
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Sakkari – 25/49
Badosa – 23/22
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Sakkari – 1/4
Badosa – 10/6
BREAK POINTS WON
Sakkari – 2/5
Badosa – 3/12
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.