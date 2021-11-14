Tennis
WTA Finals: Badosa continues hot streak with Sakkari victory

By Chris Myson

Guadalajara (Mexico), November 14: Paula Badosa made it two wins from two at the WTA Finals as she saw off a battling Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

In-form Badosa triumphed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in two hours and four minutes to win her eighth straight match, having come into the tournament on the back of her triumph at Indian Wells.

Permutations for the last round of group-stage matches in Guadalajara will become clearer after Aryna Sabalenka has taken on Iga Swiatek later on Saturday (November 13).

But after beating Sabalenka and Sakkari without dropping a set, Badosa looks all but certain to reach the semi-finals on her debut appearance at the event.

In the first meeting between the two players, Badosa led 5-2 only to be forced into an opening-set tie-break by Sakkari, who then undid her hard work by losing the first four points of the breaker, with the Spaniard ultimately sealing the first set courtesy of a fine forehand.

Badosa struck first again with a break early in the second set and although Sakkari was able to level matters at 4-4, her opponent broke decisively immediately after before serving it out, converting her third match point with a backhand winner.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Sakkari – 25/49

Badosa – 23/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Sakkari – 1/4

Badosa – 10/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Sakkari – 2/5

Badosa – 3/12

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 4:40 [IST]
