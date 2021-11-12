Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WTA Finals: Badosa blitzes top seed Sabalenka in opener

By
Paula Badosa
Paula Badosa caused an upset in Mexico, where she conquered Aryna Sabalenka.

Guadalajara (Mexico), November 12: Paula Badosa showed her form is no fluke after upstaging top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-0 at the WTA Finals.

Badosa conquered Belarusian star Sabalenka en route to the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals in August.

The Indian Wells champion repeated the feat again on Thursday, blitzing the top seed in her WTA Finals opener in Mexico.

WTA Finals: Pliskova outlasts Muguruza to continue dominance against former No.1WTA Finals: Pliskova outlasts Muguruza to continue dominance against former No.1

Spanish seventh seed Badosa played lights-out tennis in Guadalajara, where she powered past Sabalenka after a tricky start to the opening set.

Badosa – a French Open quarter-finalist – found herself down 4-2 before reeling off four consecutive games to clinch the first set at the year-ending championship.

In the Group Chichen Itza matchup, Badosa continued where she left off in the second half, winning 10 straight games in total in an irresistible performance to hand Sabalenka a bagel.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Badosa – 14/19 Sabalenka – 15/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Badosa – 5/4 Sabalenka – 4/7

BREAK POINTS WON

Badosa – 5/5 Sabalenka – 1/7

Comments

MORE WTA FINALS NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Final - November 14 2021, 07:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: wta finals tennis wta wta tour mexico
Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments