Bouchard through to face Kuznetsova in Istanbul

By Ben Spratt

Istanbul, September 10: Eugenie Bouchard's reward for a dominant first-round win over Viktoriya Tomova is a meeting with Istanbul Cup top seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Former Wimbledon finalist Bouchard endured a miserable 2019 and tumbled down the rankings but reached the Prague Open quarter-finals in her previous outing before qualifying for the main draw in Turkey.

Once there, the Canadian made light work of Tomova, breaking serve six times for a 6-2 6-4 success.

Bouchard was joined in the second round by seeds Caroline Garcia, Alison Van Uytvanck and Misaki Doi.

However, both Garcia and Doi were taken to three sets, the former remarkably dropping the second 6-0 to home hopeful Cagla Buyukakcay while the latter came from behind to beat Ellen Perez.

Margarita Gasparyan, Patricia Maria Tig, Tereza Martincova and Danka Kovinic all also won on Wednesday.

Story first published: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
