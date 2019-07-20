English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tig run goes on in Bucharest as Cornet rallies in Lausanne

By
Tig
Kristyna Pliskova was unable to stop home favourite Patricia Maria Tig reaching the last four at the Bucharest Open.

Bucharest, July 20: Patricia Maria Tig continued her impressive run at the Bucharest Open on Friday, knocking out Kristyna Pliskova to reach the semi-finals.

Appearing in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament for the first time since 2017, Romanian Tig continued to enjoy home comforts as she upset her eighth-seeded opponent 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after one hour and 49 minutes on court.

Elena Rybakina knocked out second seed Viktoria Kuzmova to also reach the semi-finals, leaving Laura Siegemund - who will face Tig next after defeating Irina-Camelia Begu - as the last seeded player left in contention.

Barbora Krejcikova followed fellow Czech Pliskova in slipping out in the last eight, losing in straight sets to Martina Di Giuseppe in Friday's final match.

At the Ladies Open Lausanne, Alize Cornet rallied impressively from a set down to defeat Natalia Vikhlyantseva and reach the last four.

The third seed - who won the tournament last year when it was held in Gstaad - proclaimed the 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory to be her "best match" of the tournament so far and will next fact Tamara Korpatsch, a winner in three sets against Jil Teichmann, the last remaining Swiss player in the field.

In the other half of the draw, Fiona Ferro eased past former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, triumphing 6-4 6-2.

Her next opponent will be Bernarda Pera, who came through in a deciding set against Han Xinyun.

More ALIZE CORNET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue