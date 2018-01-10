Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan advance in Australian Open qualifiers

Melbourne, January 10: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan came from behind to win their respective matches at the Australian Open qualifiers.

But it was end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain's Carlos Taberner.

Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged American Bradley Klahn 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in his match to set up a second round clash against Frenchman Gleb Sakharov.

Prajnesh made a good start but lost steam as the match progressed, losing 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 to Germany's Tobias Kamke.

Nagal, who recently played his maiden ATP World Tour event in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6 to Italy's Alessandro Giannessi.