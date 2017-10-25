Yuki Bhambri reaches quarterfinals at Vietnam

New Delhi, October 25: Yuki Bhambri asserted his superiority over Ti Chen yet again as the top Indian eased into the singles quarterfinals of the Vietnam Open while his compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round in the Ho Chi Minh City Challenger event.

Yuki, ranked 142, outclassed his opponent from Chinese Taipei 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the $50,000 hard court event while Prajnesh dispatched Australia's Marc Polmans 6-4, 6-2.

Carrying forward his unbeaten record against Chen, Yuki recorded his fourth straight win over the Taipei player in as many meetings on the Pro Circuit.

"I am happy with the performance. I served well and attacked well. I hope to keep improving with every match," Yuki said.

He next faces the Australian eighth seed John Millman, who dispatched Frenchman Antoine Escoffier 6-1, 6-4.

Prajnesh will lock horns with top American Taylor Fritz, who knocked out India's Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Among other Indians who made early exit from the singles event were Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni.

In the doubles, Myneni and Prashanth upset fourth seeded Peter Polansky and Akira Santillan 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-8 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Nagal is also playing doubles and has teamed up with local lad Nam Hoang LY.