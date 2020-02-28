Tennis
Zarazua first Mexican to reach WTA semi-final since 1993, Fernandez advances

By Sacha Pisani
Renata Zarazua
Local wildcard Renata Zarazua upstaged Tamara Zidansek en route to the final four in Acapulco

Acapulco, February 28: Renata Zarazua became the first Mexican woman to reach a WTA Tour semi-final since 1993 after continuing her fairytale run at the Mexican Open.

Local wildcard Zarazua upstaged Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 en route to the final four of the WTA International tournament in Acapulco on Thursday.

World number 270 Zarazua, 22, will face teenage qualifier Leylah Fernandez for a spot in the final.

Watson into Mexican Open quarters, Fernandez's run continues

Canadian 17-year-old Fernandez moved through to her maiden WTA semifinal after ousting fellow teen Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Heather Watson prevailed 6-3 1-6 6-1 against American Christina McHale.

Next up for Watson is Wang Xiyu, who eased past sixth seed Zhu Lin 6-2 6-2.

Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
