Zheng upsets Sabalenka to win first WTA title

San Jose, August 5: Zheng Saisai claimed her maiden WTA Tour title with an upset win over Aryna Sabalenka in the Silicon Valley Classic final on Sunday (August 4).
The 25-year-old from China recorded a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory over second seed Sabalenka in the decider of the WTA Premier event in San Jose, California.
Zheng, a runner-up in the women's doubles at the French Open this year, was ruthless on her way to a first WTA crown.
She converted all five of her break points as Sabalenka managed to take just three of her seven opportunities.
.@Zheng_Saisai is your #mubadalasvc champion! 🏆— WTA (@WTA) 5 August 2019
She moves past Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6(3). pic.twitter.com/o5CFum5mSa
Zheng had lost her only previous WTA final – in Nanchang last year – but is now set to rise back into the world's top 40.
Sabalenka, meanwhile, now holds a 3-4 win-loss record in WTA deciders, her run of three consecutive victories in finals coming to an end.