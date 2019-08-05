English
Zheng upsets Sabalenka to win first WTA title

By Opta
Zheng Saisai returns to Aryna Sabalenka during the Silicon Valley Classic final
Zheng Saisai returns to Aryna Sabalenka during the Silicon Valley Classic final

San Jose, August 5: Zheng Saisai claimed her maiden WTA Tour title with an upset win over Aryna Sabalenka in the Silicon Valley Classic final on Sunday (August 4).

The 25-year-old from China recorded a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory over second seed Sabalenka in the decider of the WTA Premier event in San Jose, California.

Zheng, a runner-up in the women's doubles at the French Open this year, was ruthless on her way to a first WTA crown.

She converted all five of her break points as Sabalenka managed to take just three of her seven opportunities.

Zheng had lost her only previous WTA final – in Nanchang last year – but is now set to rise back into the world's top 40.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, now holds a 3-4 win-loss record in WTA deciders, her run of three consecutive victories in finals coming to an end.

Read more about: wta premier tennis review wta wta tour
Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
