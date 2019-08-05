Zheng upsets Sabalenka to win first WTA title

The 25-year-old from China recorded a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory over second seed Sabalenka in the decider of the WTA Premier event in San Jose, California.

Zheng, a runner-up in the women's doubles at the French Open this year, was ruthless on her way to a first WTA crown.

She converted all five of her break points as Sabalenka managed to take just three of her seven opportunities.

Zheng had lost her only previous WTA final – in Nanchang last year – but is now set to rise back into the world's top 40.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, now holds a 3-4 win-loss record in WTA deciders, her run of three consecutive victories in finals coming to an end.