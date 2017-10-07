Zverev earns London ATP World Tour Finals spot

Bengaluru, October 7: Germany's rising star Alexander Zverev underlined his growing potential as he booked a spot in the ATP World Tour Finals following his entry into the semifinals of the China Open.

The 20-year-old became the third player after legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to earn a berth in the end-of-season event featuring the top eight players on the ATP Tour.

For the first time in his young career, Alexander Zverev earns a spot in the @ATPWorldTour #NittoATPFinals! More: https://t.co/OZl8gQdFzs pic.twitter.com/BDUWrwSxCe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 6, 2017

Zverev also becomes is the youngest player to qualify since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008.

Alexander Zverev officially qualified for the ATP Finals, the youngest to do it in 9 years.



Thiem is 99% in, Dimitrov 90%, Cilic 80% — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 6, 2017

The world No.4 has been enjoying a breakthrough year, having won five titles already and was delighted at having sealed his spot for the ATP World Tour Finals to be held in London from November 12 to 19.

"I think it's great for any player to qualify for a prestigious event that we have in London," Zverev said.

"It's really an award for I think every player that shows that, you know, you've been one of the best players, not only for one or two weeks in a year, but you've been one of the best players for the whole year.

"That's something special, that's an amazing achievement for me and I think for all the other guys as well," said Zverev.

Alexander Zverev: 20 years old and already qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals! So good to see him in Rotterdam in 2018! #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/Tgjp5omqhw — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) October 6, 2017

Five more spots are still up for the grabs for the London Tour Finals to be held at 02 Arena.