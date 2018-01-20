Zverev fails to reach last 16 after shock loss to Chung

Melbourne, January 20: Saturday did not go according to plan for fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round.

There were high hopes for the talented German but he crumbled against Hyeon Chung, upstaged 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 6-0 after three hours amd 22 minutes at Melbourne Park.

Zverev, 20, was on track to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career after claiming the first set and regrouping to take out the third on Rod Laver Arena.

However, 21-year-old Korean Chung had all the answers as he went on to win at a canter, securing a potential showdown with six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the process.

With the shock success, Chung – who hit 44 winners and only 35 unforced errors compared to Zverev's 57-51 total – became just the third Korean player to make the last 16 at a slam.