Clash of titans as Bajrang takes on Aliyev in PWL-4

The outcome of the tie will depend a lot on this clash between the World No. 1 in 65kg category, Punia, and three times world champion Aliyev. The category was blocked in Season 2 preventing the big clash from happening but as both are icon players for their respective teams this season, fans won't be deprived of this clash of titans.

The other big match of the day will be between world championships sliver medallist Pooja Dhanda and European championships silver medallist Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria. Mimi had to struggle against Betzabeth Angelica in the only bout she featured this season. Pooja on the other hand, after defeating Betzabeth and Katherina Zhydachivska had to face defeat against the world junior champion Anastasia Nichita.

The other big bout will be between MP Yodha’s Sandeep Tomar and Punjab Royals’ Nitin Rathee in the 57kg category. Last year, Nitin gave Sandeep a scare, and in the first season, the Punjab wrestler caused a major upset beating the MP stalwart. After losing two consecutive bouts this season, Ritu Phogat gets an opportunity to make amends against junior wrestler Anju in the 53kg category.

In the men's 74kg catgeory, East Asian champion Punjab’s Amit Dhankhar is up against the 2017 European championshipships bronze medallist Vasil Mikhaillov. Amit’s loss to promising upcoming wrestler Sachin Rathi should act as an eye opener to him.

Punjab team co-owner Dharampal Rathee said that they have put their campaign on track with a win in the last tie against Delhi Sultans and will not stop at any cost till they lay their hands on the title again.

Coach of MP Yodha Jagminder on the otherhand believes that they have made their intentions clear by winning two consecutive ties and his team will look to carry on the momentum in the remaining matches too.

SQUADS:

MP Yodha: Ritu Phogat (53 Kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 Kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 Kg), Elise Manolova (62 Kg), Haji Aliyev (65 Kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 Kg), Andrea Carolina (76 Kg), Deepak (86 Kg), Akash Antil (125 Kg)

Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathee (57 Kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg).

Source: Press Release