Commonwealth Games 2022: Delhi government clarifies on Divya Kakran's allegations of lack of help

At Birmingham 2022, Divya had clinched a bronze medal in the women's freestyle 58kg wrestling.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her.

But in a series of tweets, Divya said the government never helped her.

"I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi.

"I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government was quick to respond saying it respects all sportspersons, but clarified that Kakran currenly resides in Uttar Pradesh.

The government said it will look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme.

The AAP government said in a statement, "Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future. Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme, the government will surely look into it."

INDIAN MEDAL WINNERS AT CWG 22

Indian wrestlers have been very impressive at Birmingham, literally winning a medal in almost all categories they had competed.

After 11 days of high-octane action, curtains will descend on CWG 2022 on Monday (August 8).

India are currently perched fifth in the overall tally and will be eyeing more medals on the closing day of the multi-sports extravaganza.