Nisha Dahiya's murder news turns out to be fake, wrestler releases video

But hours after the reports announced the wrestler's death, Dahiya herself took to social media to share a video stating the reports were fake. Taking to Twitter, Dahiya posted a video to dismiss the fake reports.

After introducing herself first, the wrestler said the news was fake and she was in Gonda for the senior nationals. "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am absolutely fine. This is fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in a video posted by the Wrestling Federation of India.

#WATCH | "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India.



(Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Earlier, reports had claimed that along with Nisha, her mother Dhanpati was also injured during in firing and is reported to be in a critical condition. She has been admitted to Rohtak's PGI.

As per reports, the police have launched an investigation into the killing of the promising young wrestler and sent Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj's bodies for postmortem at Civil Hospital. The cops are trying to search the killers and investigate the reason for the shooting.

On Friday, Nisha Dahiya secured a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Narendra Modi also praised the young wrestler along with other women wrestlers for their performance in Serbia.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated a number of Indian wrestlers and shooters for their medal-winning performance in international championships. Nisha was one of them.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India."