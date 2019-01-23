PWL 4: Bajrang prevails over Aliyev to give Punjab Royals 4-3 win over MP Yodha

PWL 4: Points Table | Results

This was Bajrang's second win in a decider this season which helped the Royals beat MP Yodha 4-3. Before that, world championships bronze medalist Pooja Dhanda won the crucial sixth bout of the evening 9-3 against Mimi Hristova in the female 57kg category to keep MP Yodha alive in the tie.

Earlier, the former European championships bronze medalist Dato Magarishvili gave Punjab Royals an early lead overcoming the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medalist Deepak of MP Yodha 10-0 in a one-sided encounter in the 86kg category.

From being 0-3 down to winning it 4-3, defending champions @punjabroyals17 made a comeback of sorts to register a win tonight! 🔥#SPNSports #MatLePanga #PWL4 pic.twitter.com/J8bfp83Kxr — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2019

In a major upset, the Khelo India Youth Games gold medalist Punjab Royals' Anju defeated the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medal winner Ritu Phogat 6-4 in an exciting encounter to put the defending champions 2-0 ahead in the tie.

It was 3-0 in favour of Punjab Royals after the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Korey Jarvis of Canada clinched the 125kg super heavyweight bout against the upcoming Indian wrestler Akash Antil of MP Yodha 6-0.

Anju owns the women's 53 kg bout with a dominating performance as she defeats Ritu Phogat 6⃣-4⃣ to give @PunjabRoyals a 2 point lead. #SPNSports #MatLePanga #PWL4 pic.twitter.com/Y6olcyOtAR — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2019

MP Yodha's European Championships silver medalist Elise Monolova held on to a late onslaught by Punjab Royals' Anita to win the women's 62kg bout 3-2 and bring the PWL debutant MP Yodha back into the tie.

Sandeep Tomar showed glimpses of his past as he overcame an intense challenge from Punjab Royals' Nitin Rathi 3-2 in the men's 57kg category and keep MP Yodha alive in the tie making it 2-3 after the fifth bout.

Results

86kg Men's: Dato Magarishvili (Punjab Royals) beat Deepak (MP Yodha)

53kg Women's: Anju (Punjab Royals) beat Ritu Phogat (MP Yodha)

125kg Men's: Korey Jarvis (Punjab Royals) beat Akash Antil (MP Yodha)

62kg Women's: Anita (Punjab Royals) lost to Elise Monolova (MP Yodha)

57kg Men's: Nitin Rathi (Punjab Royals) lost to Sandeep Tomar (MP Yodha)

57kg Women's: Mimi Hristova (Punjab Royals) lost to Pooja Dhanda (MP Yodha)

65kg Men's: Bajrang Punia (Punjab Royals) beat Haji Aliyev (MP Yodha)

Source: Press Release