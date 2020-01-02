Sushil Kumar withdraws from Olympics wrestling trials due to injury

Two-time Olympic medalist wrestler also submitted his medical certificate to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stating his unavailability for the trials.

"I have sent a medical certificate to the federation and they will look at it and discuss that in the coming days. I will abide by the decision of the federation," Sushil said. The WFI sources said the committee will sit to look into the matter of Sushil and will make a decision on him.

The wrestling trials for selecting the Indian Senior Free Style and Greco Roman Style wrestling teams will commence from Friday (January 3) at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium. The winners of the trials will make in the Indian squad for the two tournaments and the year's first ranking series in Rome from January 25 to 28.

The weigh-in would be held on January 2 at SAI Northern Traning Centre, Sonepat and 2 Kg weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories. The Selection Committee as formed by the president, WFI will be present during the selection trial.