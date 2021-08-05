Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya goes down to Uguev; settles for silver in 57kg wrestling

Mirabai Chanu had won a silver in the weightlifting earlier. Ravi started the bout on a wrong note giving away one point to Uguev, and the Russian did not let the advantage slip away at any point of the game.

There some pockets of the bout when the Indian tried to fight back especially when he grabbed two points for pinning Uguev to the mat. Ravi Kumar further added two more points but Uguev had more guns on the day for him to negotiate.

Vinesh ousted

Earlier, wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed on Thursday (August 5) as her quarterfinal opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics.

As a result of this loss, Vinesh's hopes of winning bronze through repechage was also dashed. Earlier on Thursday, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

Kaladzinskaya won against the 26-year-old Indian by pinning her on the mat (victory by fall). The number one seed Indian came under early pressure in the bout as the Belarusian took an early lead by 2-0.

Vinesh soon equalised for 2-2 but in the same sequence, Kaladzinskaya grabbed two more points and later another point as the Indian trailed 2-5 going into the second half.

Chasing the bout, Vinesh started the final three minutes with more aggression but the European champion stood strong with firm defence.

Kaladzinskaya gave no chance to Indian even after a successful review by Vinesh's side which saw one point for Indian and two points fewer for Vanesa. Vinesh soon got pinned down by Kaladzinskaya in an absolutely brilliant move as she cruised into the semis of the event.

Vinesh had progressed into the quarterfinals after defeating Sweden's Sofia Mattsson by 7-1 in the 1/8 finals.