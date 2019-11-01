Under-23 World Wrestling Championships: Sajan Bhanwal storms into semi-finals, creates history

A terrific Bhanwal blanked Jesse Alexander Porter 6-0 in the qualifiers to move into the pre-quarter-finals, where he notched up a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan's Tunjay Vazirzade. The unstoppable Bhanwal, one of the best Greco-Roman talents to have emerged from India, then rushed into the semi-finals on the back of a strong 6-2 win over Per Albin Olofsson of Sweden.

Standing between Bhanwal and a historic spot in the final is Japan's Kodai Sakuraba. The semi-final is scheduled to be held tonight at 9:45pm IST and will be streamed live on WrestlingTV.

It will be followed by Pooja Gehlot's 53kg final at 10:30pm IST where she is up against Japan's 2017 world champion Haruna Okuno.

Among some of the other Greco-Roman results, Arjun Halakurki's good run in 55kg came to an end in the quarter-finals when he narrowly went down 12-14 to Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev of Russia. Earlier he had beaten Giovanni Freni of Italy 13-9 in the qualifiers and Sebastian Kolompar of Serbia 9-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.

Sunil Kumar advanced from the 87kg qualifiers to the pre-quarter-finals by sheer dint of his 7-2 victory over Algeria's Sid Azara. In the next round, he was shown the door by Ukraine's Semen Novikov in a 0-8 loss.

In 63kg, Rajeet had it tough against top seed Slavik Galstyan and went down 0-8 in his opening bout. In 130kg, Deepak Poonia could not make much of an impact and succumbed to a 1-6 defeat at the hands of USA's David Tate Orndorff in the qualification round.

The entire action from the seven-day UWW U-23 World Championships 2019 is being streamed live and exclusive on www.wrestlingtv.in, India's one-stop destination for wrestling news. WrestlingTV to stream semi-final from 9:45pm IST tonight; Pooja Gehlot's final at 10:30pm IST.

Source: Press Release