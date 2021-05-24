Wrestler murder case: Railway set to suspend arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Olympic medallist Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level.

His deputation was extended in 2020 and Kumar had applied for an extension for 2021 as well which had been rejected by the Delhi government and he was sent back to his parent cadre -- Northern Railway -- officials said.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was arrested a day ago for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

"The Railway Board has received a report on the case on Sunday from the Delhi government. He has FIRs registered against him and he will be suspended," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar told PTI.

Officials said that an official order suspending the wrestler will be issued in a couple of days. Senior officials said that if a government servant is found involved in grievous crimes, he or she is usually suspended till the case is underway.

However, now it has emerged that the Crime Branch wing of Delhi Police will take over the case from Monday, considering the gravity of the crime. The sleuths are also looking into Sushil's involvement in some other shady deals over the last few years, especially his connection with a Dubai-based crime syndicate.

Sushil on Sunday (May 23) had confessed to the police that he was at the brawl spot but the 37-year-old has not revealed his involvement in the crime as in whether he actually caused injuries to the dead Sagar. Sushil had told the police that he went home to sleep after the incident and later was on the move to arrange some cash for himself for personal expenditure.

