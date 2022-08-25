AEW All Out 2022: Two new Title Matches; former WWE Champions announced

The current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced in a backstage segment during last night’s AEW Dynamite that she won’t be able to defend her title at All Out due to an injury.

She was scheduled to defend her title against the Number-One Contender for AEW Women's World Title, Toni Storm in a rematch from Forbidden Door but the match has now been changed to crown an interim AEW Women’s World Champion.

It will be a Fatal-4-Way match featuring Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and two former AEW Women's World Champions, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. The latter will also team up with Storm, next week on Dynamite for a tag team action against Baker and Hayter.

There were speculations about Rosa’s injury being a kayfabe one but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that it’s legit. No further details about the injury were noted but Rosa stated that she’ll come back stronger, with a bigger chip on her shoulder.

Thunder Rosa announces she’s stepping down as AEW Women’s World Champion due to injury.



An Interim Champion will be crowned at #AEWAllOut



(via @AEWonTV)pic.twitter.com/DV8O5tPD2A — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 25, 2022

In another major announcement for AEW All Out 2022 edition, two former WWE Champions, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho have been booked in a singles contest.

This week’s Dynamite opened with a face-to-face confrontation between Jericho and Daniel Garcia, a week after Jericho attacked his fellow Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate for shaking hands with Bryan Danielson.

The concerned superstar came out and he proceeded to challenge Jericho for a match at All Out which was accepted. This match between the two professional wrestling veterans is now being billed as The American Dragon vs. The Lionheart.

Back on the February 11, 2013 episode of WWE RAW, Bryan defeated Jericho in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in their final in-ring encounter. Prior to the next battle. Bryan will face Jericho’s JAS ally Jake Hager on Dynamite, next week.

Also at All Out, Swerve In Our Glory - Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Over on Dynamite, Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club defeated The Acclaimed's ally, Billy Gunn. The Gunn Club then beat up Billy and The Acclaimed until Swerve In Our Glory ran down to make Gunn Club retreat. Then in a backstage segment, the champions picked The Acclaimed as their new challenger.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The updated card of the event following this week’s Dynamite goes as follows:

– Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE)

– Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

– Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

– TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH/NJPW/AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns

– Tournament Final for the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship

– Casino Ladder Match (Participants TBA)

– Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs